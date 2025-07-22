New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A meeting of INDIA bloc Floor Leaders to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House was held in Parliament on Tuesday.

According to Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, the leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc have decided to demand the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament to respond to several pressing national issues during the ongoing session.

In a social media post on X, Venugopal listed the issues including recent Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan, the Bihar SIR process, the issue of delimitation, the rise in atrocities against Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes and women, the AI 171 plane crash, and the continuing unrest in Manipur.

"In the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders in the presence of Rajya Sabha LOP Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji and Lok Sabha LOP Sh. @RahulGandhi ji, the opposition has decided to press for the PM's presence in the House to answer questions on pressing issues, such as: Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and Donald Trump's statements on the ceasefire, Bihar SIR Process, Delimitation, Growing atrocities against Dalits, Adivasis, Backward classes and women, AI 171 plane crash, Manipur Civil War. These are people's issues and must be given utmost priority," the Congress leader posted on X.

However, soon after the Parliament proceedings were started, both the House was adjourned till noon.

This comes after opposition leaders moved adjournment motion notices in both lower and upper houses to discuss various issues of public importance, including the special intensive revision (SIR) being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the SIR by EC in Bihar, demanding reconsideration of the electoral roll revision criteria.

Expressing concern over the exclusion of Aadhaar and PAN cards from the requisite 11 documents listed by the Election Commission for voter verification, Gogoi said that both these documents remain essential for accessing government schemes, and considering them invalid for verification was a significant concern.

In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also gave a notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar and its "threat to democratic rights." In Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh gave a notice of motion to discuss the "constitutional and electoral implications" of SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has also given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections.

Congress MPs Ranjeet Ranjan and Neeraj Dangi have also given adjournment motion notices to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's SIR exercise in Bihar and its proposed expansion to states such as West Bengal. (ANI)

