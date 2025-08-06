New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): On the 13th day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, several Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Wednesday, voicing strong opposition to the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar.

The protesting members, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, held a banner which reads "The SIR: Demand discussion not deletion!".

While speaking to ANI, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Have they become so weak? They are neither able to run the Parliament nor respond to Trump...We are only asking for a discussion. It is easy for them to resolve this..."

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs also hold a protest in the Parliament premises with placards in their hands that read "Stop Insulting Bengal"

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday gave a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha to hold a discussion on serious concerns related to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls i

Additionally, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking urgent discussion on alleged large-scale deletions and irregularities in the electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

The list of business stated that the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up significant legislative and procedural business, including a statement on expenditure of Manipur's budget by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Lower House will also take up a number of key bills for discussion and passing to promote sports development and amend the National Anti-Doping Act.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, which seeks to promote ethical sports development, athlete welfare, and fair dispute resolution aligned with global standards.

According to the List of Business, the bill aims to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards and to provide for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

Mansukh Mandaviya will also move a bill to amend the National Anti-Doping Act 2022. The bill will be moved for consideration and passage in the House.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, to update and unify existing law to align with international maritime treaties.

Sonowal will move that the Bill aimed at consolidating and amending the laws related to merchant shipping be taken up for consideration. The Bill seeks to align India's maritime regulations with its international treaty obligations, promote the growth of Indian shipping, and ensure the effective management of the Indian mercantile marine in a manner that serves the national interest.

In addition to the legislative agenda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make a statement on the financial situation of Manipur by presenting the estimated receipts and expenditure for the state.

Furthermore, Members of Parliament Harish Balyogi and Satish Chandra Dubey will make statements regarding the implementation of various reports of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development. (ANI)

