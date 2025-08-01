New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc parties protested in front of Makkar Dawar in Parliament on Friday, demanding a discussion in both Houses on special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The protesting members, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, held a banner which reads "the SIR: war on democracy".

On Thursday, the INDIA bloc parties, in a unanimous decision at their meeting, resolved to intensify their protests against the ongoing SIR both inside and outside Parliament.

The INDIA bloc's protest comes as the Election Commission is scheduled to publish the draft electoral rolls of Bihar on Friday.

"The draft electoral rolls of Bihar are being published on Friday, August 1, at https://voters.eci.gov.in/download", Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, said in a message to voters.

"Physical as well as digital copies will also be given to all recognised political parties in Bihar in all 38 Districts by all the 38 District Election Officers (DEOs) of Bihar."

On Thursday, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi stood in solidarity with MPs of the INDIA bloc, joining their protest outside Parliament at Makar Dwar against the SIR.

Sonia Gandhi joined the protest, holding the large banner 'SIR-attack on Democracy,' and stood beside her daughter and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi.

The SIR cartoon portrayed a man labelled "EC" dressed in uniform and shackled, holding what resembles an EVM (Electronic Voting Machine), with a speech bubble saying "YES SIR." The tweet was captioned with a single, sharp hashtag: #SIR, a clear reference to the recent allegations by opposition parties that the ECI is functioning under pressure from the central government, especially in light of developments in Bihar.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh moved a Suspension of Business notice in the Upper House on Friday and demanded a discussion on the 25 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States.

He wrote, "I would like to draw your attention to a very important and serious issue that is linked to India's economic, trade and diplomatic policy. By the United States of America, a tariff of 25% has been imposed on India's major exports in sectors such as auto components, electronics, jewellery, textiles and processed food from August 2025."

Sanjay Singh added, "In addition, economic punitive action has been taken on India's defence and energy relations with Russia, which has not only caused massive economic instability but has also seen widespread panic among domestic and international investors." (ANI)

