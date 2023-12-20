Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 20 (ANI): Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader Numal Momin equated the coalition of INDIA bloc parties to corruption, asserting that the alliance partners wanted to form a government at the Centre only to do corruption.

"There is so much corruption in coalition partners. More than hundreds of crore of rupees were recovered by the ED from a Congress MP," the Assam BJP leader said, referring to crores of rupees that were unearthed from Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu's premises.

Whereas in BJP, Momin said, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' which takes the centrestage of governance.

Talking about the INDIA bloc's PM face, Numal Momin said he heard that some alliance partners proposed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as their leader, but he would wait for others to make comments on it.

"But we have to wait for other coalition partner's comment. During the five state assembly polls, Akhilesh Yadav - one of the coalition partners commented against Rahul Gandhi as 'Jhutha Hai'. This INDI Alliance is without any ideological similarity, this is diverse ideologies of different political parties. Their only motive is to defeat Modi ji. They have no other issues. Without any vision and goal of a coalition, they can't succeed. Prime Minister is working in such a way, his works help all sections of people of the country."

Praising Narendra Modi-led central government, Momin said India's economy improved from 10th position to 5th position over the past decade.

"The opposition is very much jealous about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's function and his work culture," the Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly said.

Sharpening his attack on the INDIA bloc, Momin further said this coalition won't last and friction will start appearing once talks on seat sharing are on the table.

"I don't think that this coalition will last when seat sharing will be there, because the big partners will not agree to give away the seats to the small parties. If Congress will contest in only 50 seats, then the INDI alliance can last, but this is not possible. When the seat sharing will come then the real face of this coalition partners will able to see."

Numal Momin claimed that in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress's seats will come down to below 40.

"This time Congress will come down to below 40. Because of the way they are behaving, and working, the way they are trying to malign our Prime Minister, the people have rejected them. The people of the country want only Narendra Modi because he is working for the poor section of people. The people of India, the people of Bharat will vote in favour of Narendra Modi, they will vote in favour of development. They will not vote for the party who did corruption decades after decades."

Backing his argument, he said direct transfers to beneficiaries are a classic example of good governance.

"The people of the country are now with Narendra Modi. This time we (BJP) will cross the 400 mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and Congress will come down to below 40," Momin said.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was seen filming the mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, the Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly said that, making a video was a shameful act.

"Nobody should do such type of things and Rahul Gandhi is encouraging such type of activities. He doesn't know how to behave like a member of parliament, what is the function of a parliamentarian."

The evil design of Congress has been exposed. They are afraid to participate in debates with BJP. They are making the democracy mockery. The people of the country will give a fitted reply to them in the 2024 Lok Sabha election," Numal Momin added. (ANI)

