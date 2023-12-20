Mumbai, December 20: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam city slip for the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023 today, December 20. Candidates who will be appearing for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 examination can visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in to check and download the exam city slip. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam is scheduled for December 26, 27 and 28.

According to the official notification, the life science exam will be conducted on December 26 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second one from 3 pm to 6 pm. On the other hand, the Mathematical Sciences examination will be conducted on December 28 from 9 am to 12 noon.

How to Download CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam City Slip:

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city slip link.

Next, enter using your details and other credentials.

Your CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Check the exam city slip thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

Besides, the Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, and Physical Sciences examinations will be held on December 27 in two shifts with similar timings to the life science exam. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 examination will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The exam will consist of three parts and include objective-type and multiple-choice questions. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 examination will be held in Hindi and English language. In case, candidates face any difficulty while checking or downloading the exam city slip, then they can contact the NTA helpdesk.

