Patna, July 20 (PTI) CPI general secretary D Raja on Sunday said the INDIA bloc has decided to put pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a statement on the Pahalgam terror attack during the upcoming Parliament session.

Talking to PTI Video a day after the opposition coalition's meeting, Raja said that another issue on which the ruling dispensation will be "cornered" is the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

"At the INDIA bloc's meeting yesterday, we had decided to put the government on the mat on the issue of the Pahalgam terror attack, which has raised a big question mark on our national security. We will force the prime minister to come out with a statement on the floor of the Parliament during the session beginning tomorrow," he said.

"Another issue that we will raise inside Parliament, as well as through protests outside, is the SIR, which is a dangerous move which threatens to delete the names of many voters in Bihar, especially Dalits and tribals," he added.

Raja said there are a number of other issues like one nation one poll, delimitation and restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, on which the opposition would try to corner the government.

Reacting to the recent spate of violent crimes in Bihar, he alleged, "The double engine government has proven to be a double disaster for the people. Anarchy prevails in states like Bihar and UP because of the politics of hatred, polarisation and pitting one community against the other, which is practised by the BJP-RSS combine."

The CPI leader was in Patna to take part in the state council meeting of the party on the concluding day.

