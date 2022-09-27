New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) India on Tuesday said it was imperative for BRICS to join hands to "innovate affordable scientific solutions" for common challenges such as food security, affordable healthcare and energy access for its people.

Addressing the 10th BRICS meet of science and technology ministers through virtual mode, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said there were several areas where the people in the BRICS nations directly benefited from "our mutual cooperation such as establishment of a vaccine R&D centre, BRICS Network University, establishment of shared satellite constellation, and mutual recognition of pharma products".

China's S&T Minister Wang Zhigang, South Africa's Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Bonginkosi Emmanuel Nzimande, Brazil's Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Paulo Alvim and Russia's Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov participated in the BRICS meet.

Singh said BRICS nations must deepen cooperation in the areas such as health, agriculture, water, renewable energy, biotechnology, electric mobility, ICT, AI, robotics and environment.

He said the network of BRICS countries can collaborate to develop joint S&T solutions, commercialized to fit their local economies.

Singh said India would support BRICS efforts in developing innovative and inclusive solutions, including digital and technological tools to promote sustainable development and facilitate affordable and equitable access to global public goods for all.

