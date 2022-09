New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): After the 16th round of Corps Commander level meetings between both countries, Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) have started to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, said the India-China joint statement on Thursday.

The joint statement said that a consensus over the disengagement in Gogra-Hot Springs had been reached among both parties in the 16th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting.

The 16th round of meetings was held in July mid after which ANI had reported that there were positive movements regarding disengagement and soon an outcome was expected.

The details of the disengagement are awaited and there might be some clarity on the issue in a statement by India expected to be made on Friday.

Last month, the Indian and Chinese armies held a Division Commander-level meeting where they discussed matters pertaining to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh sector.

Earlier, India and China held talks in the Chushul sector to address the air space violations by the Chinese Air Force where India warned the Chinese against any misadventure. (ANI)

