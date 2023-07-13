Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur in Leh (Photo/ANI)

Leh [India], July 13 (ANI): Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur is in Leh-Ladakh region where he said that the government is working to develop villages near the India-China border by enhacing broadcasting and network connectivity in these regions.

Anurag Thakur is on a three-day visit to Leh-Ladakh under the Vibrant Village Program. During his visit, he spent the night in the village of Karzok, located 211 kilometres from Leh and near the India-China border.

Expressing the government's commitment to developing villages located near the India-China border, the Union Minister said, "The government is actively working to improve broadcasting and network connectivity in the areas along the India-China border".

He announced that the "residents of remote areas along the India-China border would soon receive Doordarshan Free Dish connections. The government is also working expeditiously to improve mobile connectivity in these areas".

Notably, the government had proposed to distribute 150,000 free "Free Dish" connections in the villages of border areas to reach out to people in remote and border areas through the DD Free Dish platform.

Further, Thakur discussed various issues including housing, solar energy, drinking water, cycling tracks, artificial lakes and tourism subsidies with representatives of 32 families.

He also had meaningful discussions on several other issues such as border security, road development, mobile towers, wildlife conservation, inclusion in the Livelihoods of Livable Rural Programs and settling nomadic communities in one place.

During the interaction with local people, Thakur said, "After becoming a Union Territory, several development projects have been carried out in Ladakh. People are now directly benefiting from government assistance, there is 24-hour electricity, a mega solar plant is being installed worth Rs 21,000 crore, better livelihood opportunities are emerging, and permission has been given to install 375 mobile towers in Leh."

Thakur said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), water supply is being provided to every household even in the remote Changthang region.

During this visit, he unveiled several schemes aimed at enhancing development in Changthang and surrounding villages. These initiatives include improving basic infrastructure for better connectivity and promoting eco-tourism based on the region's natural beauty.

Minister assured the villagers that the government will provide all necessary support and resources to effectively implement these schemes.

He also stated that tourism will be boosted in Changthang with the government's efforts.

During his visit to a residential school at an altitude of 14,000 feet, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports also played volleyball with the youth and tried his hand at table tennis in the light of mobile phones at night.

Thakur said, "The youth of Leh-Ladakh is full of talent. Before 2014, no one recognized their talent. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, their talent is being polished. He also distributed sports equipment in Karzok and Puga". (ANI)

