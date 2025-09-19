Paradip (Odisha) [India], September 19 (ANI): The first in a series of eight Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs), the India Coast Guard Ship Adamya, was commissioned on Friday at Paradip Port. The ship, built in India with 60 per cent local content by Goa Shipyard Ltd.

Powered by twin engines, Adamya can reach speeds of up to 28 knots and is the first coast guard vessel to have an indigenously developed Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) and gearboxes.

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard shared, "India Coast Guard Ship Adamya, first in the series of 08 #FPVs, was commissioned at #Paradip Port today by Shri Satyajit Mohanty, IRS, Joint Secretary (AF & Policy), @DefenceMinIndia, in the presence of senior dignitaries & officials. Indigenously designed & built by M/s @goashipyardltdwith 60% local content, the 51m vessel is a shining example of AtmanirbharBharat & MakeInIndia."

Equipped with advanced weapons and modern systems, the ship will be based in Odisha to strengthen maritime surveillance and coastal security.

"Powered by twin 3000 KW engines, Adamya achieves 28 knots & is the first ICG ship with indigenously developed CPPs & gearboxes, offering superior manoeuvrability & performance. Equipped with advanced weaponry, automation, and state-of-the-art systems, Adamya will be based at Paradip, Odisha, augmenting maritime surveillance, coastal security & #ICG's capability to safeguard India's maritime interests," the post reads.

Earlier, in a major achievement, India won the bid to host the 5th Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) in 2027, a decision taken unanimously by the CGGS participants.

This recognition marks the growing stature of India in the global maritime domain and reaffirms the country's leadership role in advancing international maritime cooperation, an official statement highlighted.

As per the statement, the announcement was made during the 4th Coast Guard Global Summit held in Rome, Italy, from September 11 to 12.

The Indian delegation was led by Director General Paramesh Sivamani. The Summit, attended by delegates from 115 countries and international organisations, underscored its importance as a premier global forum for Coast Guard cooperation. (ANI)

