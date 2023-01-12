New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) India is committed to tackling the impact of climate change and supporting the efforts of developing countries in achieving their development goals through necessary technical assistance, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said Thursday.

Addressing a two-day Voice of Global South summit, he said the developed world has already consumed its share of climate resources and it is time that they accept responsibility for past actions.

Asserting that India understands the vulnerability of developing nations and small island developing states, Yadav said urgent global climate action is indeed the need of the hour.

This must be guided by the principles of climate justice, including equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, the Union minister said.

Equity essentially means that each country's share of carbon dioxide emissions is equal to its share of the global population.

The Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC) principle recognise that each country is responsible for addressing climate change but developed countries should bear primary responsibilities as they account for most of the historical and current greenhouse gas emissions.

"India is committed to tackling the impact of climate change and supporting the efforts of developing countries to achieve their developmental goals through necessary developmental and technical assistance. India has always encouraged a global initiative that champions the interest and concerns of developing countries," he said.

While economic growth since the industrial revolution has granted countries greater prosperity, it has come at a huge cost to the environment, Yadav said.

"The developmental path followed by most developed nations during the course of history has been ruthless. It led to excessive consumption of resources both at home and subjugate colonies."

Serious impacts of climate change are looming large over many developing nations that have contributed little to it, he remarked at the virtual summit of leaders of the Global South hosted by India.

Yadav said the solution to climate change and environmental degradation is possible only when "we work together towards a common goal".

Leaders of several countries including Bangladesh, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Guyana, Mozambique, Mongolia and Senegal were among those who attended the summit. The 'Global South' largely refers to developing countries, especially those in Asia, Africa and South America.

