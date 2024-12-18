New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The first-ever tagging of the iconic Ganges River Dolphin, found in the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna River system and its tributaries, has been conducted in Assam, the Union Environment Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Wildlife Institute of India (WII), in collaboration with the Assam Forest Department and Aaranyak, tagged a healthy male river dolphin and released it under veterinary care.

Also Read | Assam: Congress Claims Party Worker 'Died Due to Tear Gas Smoke' During Protest Against Adani Group.

The tagging exercise will help in understanding the dolphins' seasonal and migratory patterns, range, distribution, and habitat utilisation, particularly in fragmented or disturbed river systems, according to a statement.

The Ganges River Dolphin, India's national aquatic animal, is unique in its ecology, being nearly blind and relying on echolocation for its biological needs.

Also Read | Credit Card Fraud in Mumbai: HSBC Bank Duped of INR 1.2 Through 38 Credit Cards Issued Without Proper Verification of Documents.

Around 90 per cent of the species' population resides in India, historically distributed across the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna and Karnaphuli river systems. However, its distribution has drastically declined over the past century.

Despite its wide range, significant knowledge gaps remain regarding this species due to its elusive behaviour. The dolphin surfaces for only 5-30 seconds at a time, posing a significant challenge in understanding its ecological needs and for any scientifically sound conservation interventions.

Under the umbrella of Project Dolphin, WII has undertaken comprehensive, range-wide research to develop a conservation action plan and address existing knowledge gaps for the long-term conservation of the species.

Given that Ganges River Dolphins are apex predators and serve as umbrella species for river systems, ensuring their well-being is vital.

"I am happy to share the news of the first-ever tagging of Ganges River Dolphin in Assam -- a historic milestone for the species and India! This MoEFCC and National CAMPA-funded project, led by the Wildlife Institute of India, in collaboration with Assam Forest Dept and Aaranyak, will deepen our understanding of conserving our National Aquatic Animal," Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav posted on X.

WII Director Virendra R Tiwari said the tagging of river dolphins will contribute to evidence-based conservation strategies that are urgently needed for this species.

Project investigator Vishnupriya Kolipakam said it was a significant advancement in understanding the ecological needs of river dolphins, which will help conserve critical habitats within these vast river ecosystems.

"This is vital not only for aquatic biodiversity but also for sustaining thousands of people who depend on these resources."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)