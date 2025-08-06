New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, received Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. She also hosted a banquet in his honour.

According to a release from the President's Secretariat, welcoming President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on his first State visit to India, the President said that India and the Philippines share a longstanding friendship which is based on civilizational contacts, historical ties, and common values.

The President was happy to note that our wide-ranging cooperation encompasses sustained high-level engagement, flourishing trade and commerce, robust defence and security cooperation, including in the maritime domain, development partnership, cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector, agriculture, digital and financial technologies, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. She said that today's elevation of the bilateral ties to 'Strategic Partnership' will further bolster our multifaceted cooperation.

The President added that the India-Philippines partnership is not only beneficial for the people of our two countries, it is also an anchor for peace, stability and prosperity in the region. The Philippines is an important partner in India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, and in our approach to the Indo-Pacific. She extended good wishes to the Philippines for its term as ASEAN Chair next year.

The President also thanked the government of the Philippines for its strong condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam and for its solidarity and support for India in the fight against terrorism.

The President reiterated India's commitment to development cooperation with the Philippines, including the implementation of Quick Impact Projects, which are aimed at directly benefiting the daily lives of local communities.

The President noted that both countries have common interests and concerns in the maritime domain, especially in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, and Search and Rescue - as partners, we can learn a lot from each other in these fields.

The two leaders agreed that this visit, which coincides with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, will help in building a stronger partnership between India and the Philippines. (ANI)

