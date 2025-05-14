New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in the success of Operation Sindoor, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in his latest blog for Press Information Bureau (PIB), highlighted that India has decided to rewrite the rulebook on "counter terrorism".

Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted that Operation Sindoor is the "clearest articulation" of a zero tolerance policy for safeguarding national security.

"The massacre in Pahalgam was not just an attack on innocent lives--it was an assault on India's conscience. In response, India decided to rewrite the rulebook on counter-terrorism. Operation Sindoor is the Modi government's clearest articulation of a zero-tolerance, no-compromise policy to safeguard national security, the Modi's doctrine", Ashwini Vaishnaw's blog read.

Further, the Union Minister mentioned the steps taken by Prime Minister Modi in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. From putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance to launching military strikes on Pakistani terror camps, these steps prevented Pakistan and the terror groups from anticipating India's response following the Pahalgam attack.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured every move--from suspending the Indus Waters Treaty to launching military strikes on terror camps, was carefully planned and timed. The government chose strategy over impulse.

This helped prevent Pakistan and terror groups from anticipating India's response. It ensured that Operation Sindoor was executed with surprise, precision, and full impact", the blog further mentioned.

The Indian Armed Forces launched strikes at nine terror hideouts in deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the morning hours of May 14.

The strikes were conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack; however, in a quick response, the Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty signed in the year 1960 between both countries following the CCS (Cabinet Committee on Security) meeting a day after the attack.

Meanwhile, in his address to the nation on May 12, PM Modi said that after the surgical strike in 2016 and the air strike in 2019, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.

The Prime Minister referred to India putting in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and said water and blood cannot flow together".

He also said that if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on terrorism and vacating Pakistan-occupied Kashmir which is under its illegal occupation.

The Prime Minister said that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to Pahalgam terror attack, has carved out a new benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal. (ANI)

