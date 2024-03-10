New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the India-EFTA trade agreement symbolises our shared commitment to open, fair and equitable trade.

He also said that the global leadership of EFTA countries in innovation and R&D across diverse spheres like digital trade, banking and financial services, and pharma will open up new doors of collaboration.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Seven Fishermen From Pudukkottai Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, Association Says 'No End in Sight for Our Woes'.

"Heartiest Congratulations and best wishes to the negotiators and signatories involved in the signing of India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA)," Modi said in a written message.

The Prime Minister's statement was read by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal here in the presence of ministers and officials of EFTA countries.

Also Read | Sand Mining Case: ED Arrests RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's Close Aide Subhash Yadav From Bihar After Hours-Long Raids.

"In the last 10 years, India's economy has taken a quantum leap, moving from being the world's eleventh largest economy to the fifth largest. Our next goal is to make India's economy in the world," the Prime Minister said.

They are here for the signing of the FTA.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)