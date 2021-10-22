Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) A day after India crossed the milestone of 100 crore vaccine doses, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dynamic leadership and said that when the whole world was struggling and was clueless in the fight against COVID-19, India robustly took the lead and emerged as a world leader.

"India has created history under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.... India has emerged as global leader as it took the lead since the emergence of COVID-19," Raina told reporters here.

He said under Modi's leadership, doctors and paramedical staff worked to eradicate the coronavirus.

"A history has been created with this 100 crore vaccination mark within a short span of time," he said.

He said that dedicated hospitals were created within record time. "Oxygen shortage was managed excellently. For this, doctors, paramedics are to be thanked. All social workers, those who arranged langars, medicines etc., our business & trader fraternity, religious & social groups, our public representatives and all those who contributed in PM CARES fund are to be thanked," Raina said.

Raina said that the BJP has emerged as the strongest political party in the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

"BJP has taken the lead in every election held recently in the region.... All leaders have now understood that they can serve the nation being in the BJP only. After the elections, the BJP is going to have its chief minister with absolute majority. The NC and The PDP are now devastated with their leaders leaving their parties," he added.

