New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): India on Saturday categorically rejected Pakistan's malicious misinformation campaign, which falsely claimed the destruction of critical Indian military assets and infrastructure.

Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh highlighted Pakistan's attempts to spread disinformation about damage caused to the S-400 system at Adhampur, airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, Brahmos space at Nagrota, and artillery-gun positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh, among other allegations.

She emphasised that India unequivocally rejects these false narratives, which are part of a broader strategy to undermine India's military capabilities and instil fear among the public.

"Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system at Adhampur, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, Brahmos space at Nagrota, and Arti-gun positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh forward ammunition depot, with heavy damages to other military stations being propagated across social media," she said.

"India unequivocally rejects these false narratives being spread by Pakistan," the Wing Commander added.

Alongside the disinformation campaign, Singh added that Pakistan has escalated its military actions along the Line of Control (LoC), attempting multiple air intrusions using drones and conducting shelling with heavy-calibre artillery guns, which have threatened civilian infrastructure and resulted in civilian casualties.

She noted the Indian Army's effective and proportionate response, causing extensive damage to the Pakistan Army in retaliation.

"Along the Line of Control, Pakistan has also attempted multiple air intrusions using drones and conducted shelling using heavy-calibre artillery guns, threatening civilians' infrastructure and killing civilians... Heavy exchange of artillery, mortar, and small arms fire in the Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors has continued... The Indian Army has responded effectively and proportionately, causing extensive damage to the Pakistan Army," she said.

Debunking claims of Pakistani propaganda, Wing Commander Singh also showed time-stamped images of the Indian air bases undamaged.

Airfields at Sirsa:

Airfields at Suratgarh:

Vyomika Singh also confirmed that the Pakistan Army are moving troops towards forward areas.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also addressed the misinformation campaign by Pakistan, stating that it continues to peddle lies and misinformation about targeting Indian sites.

"Claims have been made about large sections of Indian critical infrastructure, power systems, cyber systems, etc, being attacked and destroyed that are completely false," Misri said.

He urged people not to be misled by the "tissue of lies" being peddled by the Pakistani state. (ANI)

