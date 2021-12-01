New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said India is fully committed to the timely completion of an oil refinery project in Mongolia as it will greatly increase its "spiritual" neighbour's energy security.

Welcoming a parliamentary delegation from Mongolia to India, he said the two countries share civilisational, historical, spiritual and cultural ties.

"The common values and ideals of democracy and freedom strengthen our bonds. As Mongolia's 'third neighbour' and 'spiritual neighbour', India looks forward to continued cooperation to further deepen its strategic partnership with Mongolia," the president said.

He expressed confidence that this visit will add to the vibrancy of India's and Mongolia's bilateral relationship.

Speaking about climate change, Kovind said that the impact of climate change will be particularly higher on developing countries such as ours.

"It is imperative that we work together to address this common challenge," the president said.

He was happy to note that Mongolia has decided to join the International Solar Alliance, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Speaking about the developmental projects undertaken by India in Mongolia, the president was also happy to note the progress on the oil refinery project in Mongolia, it said.

He said that this project is a symbol of strong cooperation and the strategic partnership of India and Mongolia.

"India is fully committed to its timely completion as it would greatly enhance Mongolia's energy security," Kovind added.

The delegation led by Gombojav Zadanshatar, chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia, had called on President Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Kovind said that Buddhism is a special connect between India and Mongolia.

He noted that India's national mission for manuscripts has undertaken the printing of Mongolian Kanjur manuscripts.

The president also noted that India is extending assistance for digitisation of Buddhist manuscripts at the Gandan Monastery.

Pointing to the cooperation between the two countries in facing the challenges of COVID-19, he said that "we appreciate the timely and valuable support given to us in the second wave by the government of Mongolia".

Kovind also expressed happiness that India could support Mongolia through the supply of vaccines and medicines.

