New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) India and Hungary on Friday discussed the global economic situation, the Ukraine conflict, developments in the Indo-Pacific as well as in Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

In their wide-ranging talks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his visiting Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto also agreed to further explore cooperation in sectors such as water, agriculture, food processing, health and science and technology.

"Valued the assessment of the Ukraine conflict and its knock-on effects in different domains. Also acknowledged Hungary's steadfast commitment to an expanded Indian engagement with the European Union. Agreed to strengthen our longstanding cooperation in multilateral forums," Jaishankar tweeted.

He also appreciated Hungary's support for Operation Ganga and said the admission of Indian medical students in Hungary was also discussed.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural and people-to-people ties.

It said Jaishankar thanked the Hungarian government for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6,000 Indian citizens through the Ukraine-Hungary border and for their offer to accommodate evacuated Indian medical students in Hungarian universities.

"Both sides also exchanged views on the global economic situation, developments in India-EU relations, Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Ukraine," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the ministers noted that bilateral trade was approaching USD 1 billion, and the Indian investments in Hungary were increasing across sectors.

"Both sides also agreed to further explore opportunities in various sectors including water, agriculture, food processing, health and S&T. The Hungarian side also signed the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement," the MEA said.

It said India and Hungary share a warm and historical relationship based on mutual trust and understanding and the ties are marked by strong linkages across institutions, academia, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

