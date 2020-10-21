New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The sixth edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF), 2020, will be held virtually from December 22-25, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan has said.

He made the announcement during at a review meeting held on Tuesday.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27; Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to Hold Talks With S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

Addressing the participants, Vardhan said, "IISF 2020 will be organised through a virtual platform even at a much up-scaled level than the earlier ones, this being the new normal."

He said besides promoting passion for science among young people and students by bringing science outside the laboratories, IISF 2020 must also reflect on the role of Indian scientists and science and Technology innovations for not just an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', but also for global welfare.

Also Read | INS Kavaratti to be Commissioned Into Indian Navy by General MM Naravane at Vishakhapatnam Tomorrow; Know All Details About Anti-Submarine Warfare Stealth Corvette.

"It is time to make the world see the role of Indian scientists in addressing global challenges and people's welfare," he said.

The first and second edition of IISF were held in New Delhi, the third in Chennai, the fourth in Lucknow, and the fifth in Kolkata.

IISF is an annual event organised jointly by science and technology-related ministries and departments of the government and Vijnana Bharati (Vibha), an RSS-affiliated scientific body.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)