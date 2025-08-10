Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is moving towards global leadership in the sector of Artificial Intelligence, adding that the dream of 'New India' will be fulfilled step-by-step by implementing Digital India at full pace.

Addressing the event regarding laying of foundation stone, inauguration of various projects in Bengaluru, PM Modi said, "This journey of developed India, New India, will be completed step by step with Digital India. Today, we are seeing that with schemes like India AI Mission, India is moving ahead towards global AI leadership."

PM Modi said that urban planning and urban infrastructure are huge requirements for our cities in the 21st century.

"We also have to prepare cities like Bengaluru for the future. In the past, the Government of India has launched schemes worth thousands of crores of rupees for Bengaluru. Toda,y this campaign is gaining new momentum. The Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line has been inaugurated today. The foundation stone of Metro Phase-3 has also been laid," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday credited the Make in India initiative for the success of Operation Sindoor, saying it reflected the strength of India's indigenous defence capabilities.

Speaking at the 'Next-Gen Mobility for a Next-Gen City' programme, PM Modi praised the youth of Bengaluru and Karnataka for their role in building India's defence strength.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Rs 15,610-crore Metro Phase-3 project, which will cover more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations, connecting residential, commercial, industrial and educational hubs.

At KSR Railway Station, he flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains, from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune, as part of the government's push to modernise Indian Railways and improve travel standards. (ANI)

