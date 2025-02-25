New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Armies of India and Japan have kickstarted a mega two-week wargame at a Japanese military base in the foothills of Mount Fuji in line with the overall aim to bolster bilateral defence ties.

The sixth edition of the 'Dharma Guardian' exercise that began on Monday is set to include an "expanded" range of activities that will reflect the growing defence cooperation between India and Japan, the Indian Army said.

The wargame at the East Fuji training area is taking place amid mounting concerns in India and Japan over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific region.

This significant exercise marks a "major milestone" as it is being conducted at an enhanced scale, with the participation of troops expanded to a company-strength level for the first time, the Indian Army said in a statement.

The opening ceremony of the wargame was graced by India's Ambassador to Japan Sibi George, and Lt Gen Toriumi Seiji, the Commanding General of the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force's First Division.

The joint drills will involve counter-terror operations in urban terrain, a critical area of operational focus given the contemporary security landscape, the statement said.

It said the troops will also rehearse activities conducted during United Nations peacekeeping operations, simulating real-world situations where multinational forces must collaborate effectively in complex environments.

This collaboration aims to improve both forces' ability to respond swiftly and effectively during operations, the Indian Army said.

"As the exercise progresses, the participating forces will engage in a series of tactical drills, exchanging knowledge and expertise, while building lasting ties of friendship and trust," it said.

"The culmination of the exercise will see the two armies further solidifying their commitment to peace, security, and stability in the region," it added.

