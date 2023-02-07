Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 6 (ANI): Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday said India is the most attractive place for oil and gas exploration.

As part of the mega event, leaders from the energy sector in India and across the world met PM Modi, saying that he appreciated the suggestions put forward by international oil agencies.

Also Read | Supreme Court Slams Uttar Pradesh Police Over Delay in FIR in 2021 Noida Case, Says 'If You Ignore Hate Crime, It Will Come for You'.

"Today, amazing meeting with the Prime Minister who addressed the world leaders -- Shell, Total, OPEC chairman. I have never seen presence like this about energy security, renewable, alternative fuel. I have no doubt India is a most attractive place for oil and gas exploration," he said.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik, president and Group CEO at Petronas, said PM Modi had sent clear guidelines concerning energy transition. He also referred to India's G20 Presidency.

Also Read | Delhi Airport Flight Delays: 846 Domestic, 458 International Flights Delayed at IGI Airport From December 2022 to January 2023.

"It's an honour and privilege to be here in India Energy Week. No less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sending clear and strong guidelines on how to navigate a difficult energy transition," he said.

"Today, the session with CEOs was truly enlightening. I am awestruck... of his leadership, ability to sell the concept and fight for the principle of energy justice even as the world struggles with energy security and affordability for citizens who need energy as they go," Taufik added.

Pattabi Seshadri, managing director and senior partner, BCG talked about takeaways and described the growth and potential in the sector as the dawn of the energy decade.

"It's great to be here in India Energy Week. In many ways, it feels like the dawn of India's energy decade. We just came out of a session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Obviously, a lot of discussions happened around India. I was looking at what the government is looking at (in terms of) accelerating these technologies and came out with three takeaways," said Seshadri.

These takeaways, he said, are stable long-term policies, a whole-of-government approach and partnerships across value chains.

"I am really excited to hear the government's ambitions and also its move to action. Looking forward to a great India energy decade," Seshadri added.

According to Vartika Shukla, CMD, Engineers India Limited (EIL), said PM Modi is leading from the front in the energy sector.

"At India Energy Week, PM Modi leading from the front and guiding us and bringing global energy giants with their thought-process, & their solutions for India are welcoming where we need clean accessible energy to for," he said.

PM Modi on Monday inaugurated India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru and launched several initiatives, including uniforms under the 'Unbottled' initiative of Indian Oil. These uniforms are made of recycled PET bottles.

He also dedicated the twin-cooktop model of the Indian Oil's Indoor Solar Cooking System and flagged off its commercial rollout.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister launched E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of Oil Marketing Companies in 11 states and union territories, along the lines of the ethanol blending roadmap.He also flagged off the Green Mobility Rally where vehicles running on green energy sources will participate and help create public awareness for green fuels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)