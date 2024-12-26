New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Paying tributes to his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders whose wisdom and humility were always visible.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist, Modi said, noting that Singh served in various government positions as well, including as finance minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years.

In a post on X, Modi said, "His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives."

Recalling their interactions when he was the Gujarat chief minister and Singh the country's prime minister, Modi said they would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance.

"His wisdom and humility were always visible," Modi said, adding, "In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji, his friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

