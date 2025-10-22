New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): India has achieved a significant milestone in global environmental conservation, rising to position 9 in terms of total forest area globally, according to the Global Forest Resources Assessment (GFRA) 2025, released by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Bali.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, informed about this development in a social media post on 'X'.

In the previous assessment, India was ranked at number 10. The country has also maintained its number 3 position worldwide in terms of annual forest area gain, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable forest management and ecological balance, the Minister informed.

Yadav noted that this remarkable progress underscores the success of the Government of India's policies and programmes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at forest protection, afforestation, and community-led environmental action.

The Prime Minister's call for 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' and his continued emphasis on environmental consciousness have inspired people across the nation to participate actively in tree plantation and protection.

This growing public participation is fostering a strong sense of collective responsibility towards a greener and sustainable future. The achievement stems from the Modi government's planning and policies for the protection and enhancement of forests, as well as the massive plantation efforts undertaken by State Governments, the Minister stated. (ANI)

