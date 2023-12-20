New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday alleged that more than 140 INDIA bloc MPs were "thrown out" of both Houses just so Union Home Minister Amit Shah could get three "draconian" bills passed in the Lok Sabha without any informed dissent.

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed three key bills – the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill – that seek to overhaul the criminal justice system.

Shah asserted that the government's focus with these bills is on delivering speedy justice rather than handing down punishment.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today the Home Minister got the 3 draconian Criminal Justice Bills passed in the Lok Sabha without any informed dissent. Tomorrow he will get them passed in the Rajya Sabha too without any different viewpoint expressed on them by the best legal minds.

"Now you know why 144 INDIA MPs were thrown out of both Houses," he said.

Two more opposition members in Lok Sabha were suspended on Wednesday for displaying placards – taking the number of suspended members from the lower House to 97.

With the fresh suspensions, the number of members suspended from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha since December 14 went up to 143.

After two men jumped in the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 and released smoke from canisters, the opposition has been disrupting House proceedings demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach.

