Maharajganj (UP) Jul 14 (PTI) An important meeting of the Indo-Nepal Cross Border Joint Security Coordination Committee was held on Monday to discuss strengthening security, checking criminal activities and promoting mutual cooperation, officials said.

Senior officials of Maharajganj and Siddharth Nagar districts in Uttar Pradesh participated in this online meeting from the Indian side, while senior administrative officers of Rupandehi, Kapilvastu and Navalparashi districts were present on behalf of Nepal, they said.

Also Read | Double Murder Shocks Delhi: 2 Best Friends Die After Stabbing Each Other Khyala, Police Probing Motive Behind Attack.

The meeting also focussed on problems like maintaining law and order on the border, strengthening of border signs, beautification of no-mans' land, human trafficking, drugs, liquor, fertilizer and other items were discussed in detail, they added.

District Magistrate of Maharajganj Santosh Kumar Sharma said that along with maintaining peace on the border, valid trade should be encouraged.

Also Read | Delhi School Hoax Bomb Threat: 1 Navy, 2 CRPF Schools Receive Threatening Emails in National Capital (Watch Videos).

He also urged for a verification campaign in the border villages to check illegal trade.

In view of the Hindu month of Shravan, during the Kanwar Yatra and other religious occasions, there was an appeal to make special security arrangements on the routes inside the Nepali border to strengthen the security arrangements of the devotees, he added.

The District Magistrate also emphasised the need for "benching of no-man's land" (land shaping activity to demarcate borders), cleaning Mahav drain, security of embankments, and regular information of water level in rivers so that disasters like floods could be dealt with in time.

Superintendent of Police Maharajganj Somendra Meena said that Nepal administration would increase joint patrolling and monitoring on the border to prevent border crimes. He also urged the Nepal administration to take necessary action on the list of wanted criminals shared by India.

In the meeting, officials of the two countries agreed to maintain law and order on the border, effective control over smuggling, and mutual exchange of sensitive information. Also, a proposal to organise such meetings regularly in future was also passed, he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)