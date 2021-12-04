New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that India-Pakistan friendship will increase trade.

While speaking to the media here in Amritsar, Sidhu said, "If our friendship is increased with Pakistan then our business will also be increased. I admire our former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's scheme when he started Aman Eman Bus Sewa from India to Pakistan."

Also Read | India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 127 Crore.

Sidhu added, "If the Karachi border is open, why can't they open Attari border for business? If the central government opens this, then it will boost the economy of Punjab."

Sidhu claimed that as per the Swaminathan report, Minimum Support Price will benefit farmers in all ways.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills His Two Kids, Dies by Suicide Over Dispute With Wife in Shamli.

Sidhu also launched an attack on Delhi Chief Minister's policies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)