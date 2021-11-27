Dubai [UAE], November 27: The India Pavilion at EXPO 2020 at Dubai has crossed yet another milestone by recording over 4 lakh footfalls in just 57 days since its inauguration on October 1.

Taking to Twitter, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said, "The India Pavilion at the EXPO 2020 continues to enchant the world by projecting an India that is Reforming, Performing and Transforming." Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner General of India at EXPO 2020 said, "We are thrilled to receive such an encouraging response from the visitors' towards the India Pavilion. The record turnout reaffirms India's position as a crucial business destination that offers endless opportunities to the worldwide community. As we represent India at the EXPO 2020, it is a moment of pride for us as we receive so much love from the global cohort of leading business delegates and visitors from across the world." Since its inauguration in October, the India Pavilion has hosted various sectors such as New and Renewable Energy, Space, Housing and Urban Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas have showcased the array of opportunities that they offer.

Along with this, India's states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and UT of Ladakh, have also held programmes to explain investor-friendly policies that they offer, that create a conducive eco-system for the foreign companies to invest. In December, the India Pavilion will host Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala among the states and key sectors like Electronics and Information Technology, Energy Conservation, Environment and Sustainability, Higher Education and Skills, Tribal Affairs, Spices and Tourism. Adding to the bling factor, the Pavilion has witnessed visits by the Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi and many more are expected in the coming days. Enthusiastic visitors, on the one hand, are getting experience of the cultural aspects of India, and on the other, the investors are learning about the endless opportunities that the nation has to offer. Authentic Indian cuisines are also being relished by both native Indians and international audiences. The India Pavilion has also recently been recognized as one of the most iconic pavilions at the Expo by the American Institute of Architects. Besides showcasing India as a lucrative investment destination on an international platform, the Expo has been pivotal in strengthening the Bi-lateral trade relations with UAE and cultural ties between India and the rest of the world.

With an average of 7,000 visitors per day, the India Pavilion is a unique confluence of technology and culture. (ANI)

