New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): India and the Philippines signed and exchanged 14 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Tuesday, looking to increase cooperation across sectors, including sharing the terms of reference for the negotiations for the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

The multiple MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. today boosting ties between both the nations and enhancing their trade relations. Notably, this is President Marcos' first state visit, with both countries celebrating 75 years of strong diplomatic relations.

The MoUs include cooperation in digital technologies, space, science, and tourism, and also increased cooperation between the armed forces and the coast guard, External Affairs Secretary (East) P Kumaran said in MEA media briefing in the national capital.

There was adoption of Terms of Reference for the negotiations on a Preferential Trade Agreement between India and the Philippines.

Incidentally, Indian and Philippine navies wrapped up their maritime cooperative activity (MCA) in the South China Sea, the first joint patrol of India and the Philippines in the waters contested by multiple countries, including China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan, among others. Three Indian naval vessels- involved three Indian naval vessels - a guided missile destroyer INS Delhi (D-61), and an anti-submarine corvette INS Kiltan (P-30) and the fleet replenishment tanker INS Shakti (A-57).

The MoUs also include mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, a treaty on transfer of sentenced persons, and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

"Several MoUs were concluded and exchanged during this visit, there were 14 of them, these include mutual legal assistance treaty in criminal matters, a treaty on transfer of sentence persons, terms of reference on negotiations for India-Philippines Preferential Trade Agreement, terms of reference for service staff talks, Army, Air Force, and Navy, enhanced cooperation between coast guards," MEA secretary Kumaran said during the ministry's special briefing.

"Cooperation in space, cooperation programme, cooperation in program of science and technology, MoU for cooperation in digital technologies, and an implementation program for tourist cooperation," he added.

Prime Minister Modi and President Marcos also issued a commemorative stamp, themed on national flowers, Lotus for India and Sampaguita, a variety of jasmine for the Philippines.

The MEA secretary has said that both countries have adopted a plan of action for 2025-2029, to guide bilateral cooperation under the elevated strategic partnerships across sectors.

"During the visit both PM Modi and President Marcos have agreed to elevate India-Philippine Strategic Partnership aimed at further our engagement including political cooperation, defence, maritime cooperation, trade and investment cooperation, health and pharma, cooperation in science and technology, space, connectivity, digital economy, fin tech, consular matter, culture, tourism and people to people exchanges and closer cooperation in regional multilateral and international issues at mutual interest. Adopted a plan of action for the period of 2025 to 2029 to guide our cooperation under the elevated strategic partnership," Kumaran said.

Earlier, Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, addressing a joint press conference with PM Modi, hailed their strategic partnership, highlighting the agreement to cooperate on the defence and security sectors.

"Today, India becomes only the fifth strategic partner for the Philippines. This new apex attests as much to the remarkably rapid growth, broadening and deepening of our 75-year-old bilateral relationship, the possibilities represented by the strong upward trajectory of our true economies as it does to the growing alignment of our interests and views on the challenges and imperatives of our time," he said.

PM Modi too, at the press conference, emphasised the deep-rooted connection between India and the Philippines, stating that the two nations are "friends by choice and partners by destiny."

Higlighting the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, PM Modi stated that "our diplomatic relations might be new, but the connection between our cultures is very ancient. The Philippines' Ramayana - Maharadia Lawana are living proof of our centuries-old cultural ties."

Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between the two countries and the India-Philippines Strategic Partnership: Plan of Action (2025-29)

MoUs included Terms of References between the Indian Air Force and the Philippine Air Force on Air Staff Talks; between the Indian Army and the Philippine Army on Army-to-Army Staff Talks and between the Indian Navy and the Philippine Navy on Navy-to-Navy Talks

An MoU on the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between the two countries and a Treaty on Transfer of Sentenced Persons between India and the Philippines was also signed.

Programme of Cooperation in the field of Science and Technology for the period of 2025-2028 between the Departments of Science and Technology of the two countries was signed. Among the list of MoUs signed was one on the implementation Program for tourism cooperation for 2025-2028 between the two countries. Gratis e-tourist visa facility extended to Filipino nationals for a period of one year (from August 2025).

An Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two countries in the Field of Digital Technologies was also signed

A Statement of Intent between Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Philippine Space Agency on cooperation on the Peaceful uses of Outer Space was signed.

There was an MoU on the Terms of Reference for Enhanced Maritime Cooperation between the Coast Guards of the two countries.

Cultural Exchange Programme between the two countries was agreed on.

India also agreed to extend support on a pilot project for setting up of the Philippines' Sovereign Data Cloud Infrastructure.

An invitation was extended to the Philippines to participate in the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).(ANI)

