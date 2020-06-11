Mumbai, Jun 11: India Post Railway Parcel Service (IPRPS), a joint venture of the Central Railway and India Post in Maharashtra, has delivered two ventilators to a hospital in Thane from Nagpur within 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

The service, available between Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, is useful to deliver large consignments under the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, the CR said in a release here.

IPRPS picked up the consignment from Bajajnagar, Nagpur on June 8 and delivered it within 24 hours to the Regional Mental Hospital at Thane, over 800 km away, it said.

"This consignment...weighed 134 kg for which the earnings was not very lucrative, but this door to door service was something unusual and out of the box," CR release stated.

Under the service, India Post picks up consignment from the premises of the customer and delivers to the consignee using special parcel trains of the CR and Postal Mail Motor Service.

