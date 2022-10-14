New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Department of Post on Friday said its Delhi circle is setting up special counters for handling mails related to Diwali, Christmas and New Year greetings.

These counters will stop accepting mails 3-4 days before the occasion, an official statement said on Friday.

Also Read | XXX Lands Ekta Kapoor in Big Trouble; Supreme Court Raps Producer for 'Polluting Minds of Young Generation' With Her Web Series.

The department has set the deadline of October 20 for accepting mails for Diwali to outside Delhi and October 21 for delivery within Delhi.

"The Delhi circle, Department of Post, has made special arrangements for handling Diwali, Christmas and New Year greeting mail. Special posting counters are being set up in 34 important post offices of Delhi and Delhi railway station and New Delhi railway station during this period," the statement said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Stuck in Traffic, Woman Delivers Baby Inside Car in Jacobpura.

The deadline for accepting Christmas mails is December 21 for outside Delhi and December 22 for within Delhi. Similarly, the deadlines in case of New Year mails is December 27 and December 28 for outside and within the city respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)