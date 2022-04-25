New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): India's COVID-19 count witnessed a slight dip as the country reported 2,541 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

On Sunday, India logged in 2,593 COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 35-Year-Old Tribal Woman Assaulted, Stripped in Public by Group of People in Dakshina Kannada, FIR Filed Against 8.

With the new infections, the total cases in the country have gone up to 4,30,60,086 including 16,522 active cases. The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

Of the fresh cases recorded, Delhi accounts for 1,083 cases which is 57.37 per cent of the cases recorded in the country.

Also Read | Moto G52 Launching Today in India, Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

A single-day rise of 30 fatalities pushed India's death toll to 5,22,223, the Government data added.

The Health Ministry also informed that as many as 1,862 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours taking the count of total recoveries to 4,25,21,341. India's recovery rate from COVID-19 is currently at 98.75 per cent.

Furthermore, the government data said that 83.50 crore total COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far of which 3,02,115 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. In these figures, a daily positivity rate of 0.84 per cent was observed in the country whereas the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.54 per cent.

On the vaccination front, as many as 187.71 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)