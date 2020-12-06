New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): India recorded 36,011 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,44,222, including 4,03,248 active cases and 91,00,792 recoveries. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,182.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Count Reaches 96,44,223 After Single-Day Increase of 36,011 New Coronavirus Cases.

Meanwhile, India reported less than 50,000 cases for the 28th day in a row. The last time the daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Maharashtra has the maximum number of active cases in the country at 83,931 cases on Sunday. A total of 17,15,884 people have also recovered from the coronavirus infection in the state, while 47,694 have lost their lives to it, the Union Health Ministry said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Cylinder Blast Leads to Fire in Lalbaug Area, 20 Injured.

In Delhi, the coronavirus situation has started to see considerable improvement. There were 26,678 active COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The national capital has reported 5,53,292 recoveries and 9,574 death till Saturday morning, said the Union Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, calibrated and effective strategy of the Centre focused on high levels of testing, combined with early identification, timely tracing, isolation, and hospitalisation for the severe cases, have resulted in a manageable number of active cases and continuously rising number of recoveries.

"With India recording more recoveries than the new COVID-19 cases for the last eight days, the active coronavirus caseload dropped below 4.10 lakh (4,09,689) on Saturday, the lowest in 136 days," MoHFW said.

Meanwhile, the total number of tests for the COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,69,86,575, of which, 11,01,063 were conducted on Saturday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

On December 4, during an all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the COVID-19 vaccine is expected in the next few weeks, and vaccination will start in India as soon as scientists give a green signal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)