Mumbai, December 6: At least 20 people were injured in a fire that erupted after a cylinder exploded in Mumbai, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC on Sunday. The incident took place in Mumbai's Lalbaug area.

According to the BMC, two fire brigades and two jumbo tankers were at the spot to extinguish the raging fire. There was little information about the incident at the time of filing this report.

The report will be updated once more information is available.

