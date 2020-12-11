New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): With 29,398 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 97,96,770, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With 37,528 new recovered cases, the number of recovered coronavirus cases rose to 92,90,834. The recovery rate stands at 98.4 per cent.

The country reported 414 deaths in the last 24 hours and with that, the toll has mounted to 1,42,186.The total number of active cases stands at 3,63,749.

India's active caseload has significantly dropped to 3.63 lakh, the lowest after 146 days, which is 3.71 per cent of the total number of infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. On July 18, India had 3,58,692 active cases, after which the infections started increasing drastically.

Maharashtra reported 4,268 new COVID-19 cases, 2,774 discharge cases and 87 deaths on Friday. The total number of cases in the state stands at 18,72,440 including 17,49,973 recoveries, 48,059 active cases. The death toll stands at 73,315.

Kerala reported 4,642 new COVID-19 cases, 4,748 recoveries and 29 deaths on Friday. The total numbers of active cases and recovered cases are 59,380 and 5,96, 593 respectively. The death toll till date stands at 2,562.

Delhi reported 2,385 new COVID-19 cases, 2,402 recoveries and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the national capital stand at 6,03,535 including 5,74,925 recoveries, 18,676 active cases and 9,934 deaths.

In Uttar Pradesh, 1,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,875 discharged cases, and 17 deaths reported on Friday. According to the state health department, the total number of cases in the state stand at 5,62,722 including 5,34,224 recoveries, 20,473 active cases and 8,025 deaths.

Rajasthan reported 1,473 new COVID19 cases, 2,768 recoveries, and 14 deaths on Friday, said the state health department. Total cases till date stand at 2,88,692 including 2,68,457 recoveries, 17,721 active cases and 2,514 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,235 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the state at 7,96,475 on Friday. The state reported 1,311 discharged cases, taking their total number to 7,74,306. The death toll stands at 11,870 after 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 10,299 active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka reported 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 1,807 discharged cases, and 16 deaths on Friday. The total cases in the state stand at 8,99,011 including 18,593 active cases, 8,68,471 recovered cases and 11,928 deaths.

Haryana recorded 1,065 new cases of COVID-19, 1,812 recoveries, and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Friday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,50,394 including 2,37,009 recoveries, 10,686 active cases and 2,699 deaths.

Uttarakhand reported 725 new COVID-19 cases, 508 recoveries, and 9 deaths on Friday. The total number of cases in the state stands at 81,211 including 72,987 recoveries, 5,934 active cases and 1,341 deaths.

Punjab on Friday reported 549 new COVID-19 cases, 651 discharged cases, and 29 deaths, said the state health department. The total number of cases in the state rose to 1,59,099 including 1,46,777 recoveries and 5,036 deaths. The active cases stand at 7,286 in the state. (ANI)

