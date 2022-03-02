New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): India reported 7,554 new COVID-19 cases and 223 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin, the active caseload stands at 85,680 and the active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of total infections.

Also Read | Uber Introduces Explore Feature That Will Allow Users To Buy Concert Tickets, Book Restaurants.

There were 14,123 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,23,38,673.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.60 per cent.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped By Uncle in Bareilly After Being Lured With Candies.

The daily positivity rate is 0.96 per cent and the weekly positivity stands at 1.06 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 7,84,059 tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests to over 76.91 crore in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)