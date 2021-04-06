New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): India reported more than 96,982 cases new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,26,86,049.

With 446 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,65,547. There are 7,88,223 active cases in the nation as of now.

Furthermore, 50,143 people were discharged after recovery on Monday, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,17,32,279.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 12,11,612 samples were tested on Monday. A total of 25,02,31,269 samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 7,91,05,163 people have been vaccinated across the country till now.

On Monday, hitting a grim milestone, India recorded over 1 lakh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single daily spike in infections since the pandemic started last year. With this, India has become the third country after the US and Brazil to register a six-figure addition in COVID-19 cases in a single day.

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI)

