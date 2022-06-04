New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): India has reported a marginal dip in the COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as the country logged 3,962 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, after nearly three months, the daily tally of COVID-19 cases in India had crossed the 4,000-mark with the country logging 4,041 infections in the last 24 hours.

With this, India's active COVID caseload stands at 22,416, constituting 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate of 0.77 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.89 per cent, the health ministry informed today.

With 2,697 recoveries in the last 24 hours hence, the total recoveries now reached 4,26,25,454. India's Recovery Rate is currently at 98.73 per cent.

As per the health ministry, India conducted 4,45,814 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 85.22 crore (85,22,09,788) total tests, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

The country has administered more than 193.96 crore (1,93,96,47,071) vaccine doses so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

"This has been achieved through 2,47,05,065 sessions," the Ministry said.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years began on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.43 Cr (3,43,23,522) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)