Mumbai, June 4: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) announced the 12th HSC General stream result today, June 4. The GSEB Gujarat Board 12th General Stream Result 2022 or Class 12 result 2022 were announced at 8 am.

A total of 86.91 percent students passed the GSEB Class 12 Arts and Commerce exams 2022. Last year the GSEB HSC pass percentage was 76.29 percent. At least 12 districts have scored more than 90 percent while 21 districts have 80 percent pass percentage.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 examinations can check their HSC general exam results on the official website at gseb.org. Jitu Vaghani, Gujarat Education Minister on Friday confirmed the GSEB HSC 12th result date and timing. AP SSC Results 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result To Be Declared Today; Know Steps To Check Scores.

Vaghani said that the results of GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream, and Sanskrit medium test of March-April 2022 will be announced on June 4 at 8 am.

Steps to check GSEB HSC or Class 12th Result 2022:

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the HSC or Class 12th Result link

Enter your six-digit seat number

Your GSEB HSC 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out for future refrence

On May 2, the GSEB released the Class 12 or HSC Science board exam results. This year, over 5 lakh students in Gujarat took the Class 12 examinations. On the other hand, the GSEB Class 12 board examinations for Science and General stream were held from March 28 to April 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2022 08:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).