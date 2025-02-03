New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The robust and time-tested friendship between India and Russia serves as a shining example of cooperation and diplomacy for the world to emulate, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday.

Highlighting the "historic and deep-rooted friendship" between the two countries, Birla noted that India-Russia bilateral ties are seen as very special on the global stage, according to a statement.

Also Read | SC on Bangladeshi Immigrants: Supreme Court Raps Centre, Demands Explanation 'Behind Keeping Bangladeshi Settlers in Detention Camps for Indefinite Period'.

He observed that the relationship is centuries old and Russia has been India's closest ally since independence.

Birla made the comments during the visit of a Russian Parliamentary delegation led by Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, to the Parliament House on Monday.

Also Read | Nagpur Horror: Man Brutally Killed by 2 'Drunk' Friends After Row Over INR 300 T-Shirt in Maharashtra.

"Congratulating Russia on a very fruitful and substantial chairmanship of the BRICS in 2024 and recalling his visit to the BRICS Parliamentary Summit in St Petersburg in 2024, Birla underscored the importance of such exchanges in strengthening parliamentary processes and deepening ties," an official statement said.

Birla also provided an overview of India's Parliamentary Committee System, describing them as "mini parliaments" where budgetary matters and key issues are examined in detail.

He emphasised that the committees function in a non-partisan manner, enabling thorough discussions that are often constrained in the larger House due to time limitations and the broad scope of issues.

"Referring to India's 75th year as a Republic, Birla reflected on the nation's journey since independence and the visionary efforts of the Constitution's founding fathers in securing equality for all citizens. He informed the visiting delegation about the progress made by India in these years, strengthening Constitutional values," the statement said.

He highlighted the "robust" cooperation between the Parliaments of India and Russia, citing frequent engagements at various levels, including multilateral platforms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, and the G20.

"He also underlined the role of mutual trust and respect in further strengthening India-Russia relations, which have evolved into a Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership encompassing political, strategic, and cultural cooperation," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)