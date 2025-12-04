By Ajit Dubey

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): During the ongoing visit of the Russian Preisident Vladimir Putin to India, the two sides are expected to discuss major projects like the second overhauling of the Su-30 fighter jets, equipping Indian fleet with the R-37 air to air missiles that can hit targets at up more than 200 Kms along with the S-400/500 long range and Verba very short range air defence systems.

Defence sources said the two sides, during the meetings, would also discuss the sale of around 280 missiles of the S-400 air defence systems that were successfully used against the Pakistan Air Force fighter jets and spy planes in May this year.

"The Su-30 second overhaul project proposed to be in partnership with Russia would be to upgrade the capabilities of the Su-30MKIs and bring them to the very latest standards, defence sources told ANI.

The project would include around 100 of the 272 of these planes in the Indian Air Force fleet and would be separate from the indigenous upgrade of the 84 Su-30s that would be done by the Indian agencies like the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited,they said.

Another major project for discussion would be the intention to acquire over 300 R-37 air-to-air missiles that can strike targets at over 200 Kms and further strengthen the edge of the Indian Air Force over its adversaries who operate Chinese and American beyond visual range missiles.

The two sides are also expected to discuss the S-400 and S-500 long-range air defence systems that India has been wanting to buy from the Russian side after their huge success in Operation Sindoor.

The Indian side would also want the Russian Almaz Antey to deliver the remaining two squadrons of the S-400 at the earliest and as per the agreed timeframe in the next financial year.

The Verba very short-range air defence system is also likely to be taken up for discussion during the meeting between the two sides at the highest levels.

The Defence Ministry, led by Rajnath Singh, has been very actively strengthening the arsenal of the defence forces post Operation Sindoor.

The two sides are also likely to discuss developing the lighter variants of the missiles, like the BrahMos NG, which can be fitted on all types of fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force with the capability to hit targets at over 400 km, and longer range versions of the missile,s which can engage targets at more than three times of the present capability.

The sources said the discussion is likely to take place between the two sides during the Russian President's visit.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles have proven to be one of the best co-development models for military hardware between India and Russia, who are old and time-tested allies.

In the meetings held in the run-up to President Putin's visit, the two sides have been discussing cooperation in the field of hypersonic missiles as well as air-to-air missiles with long ranges. President Putin will be on a two-day visit to India.

India is also likely to clear the deal for 280 missiles of the S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile system, as they were used successfully against Pakistani targets at multiple locations across the length and breadth of that country.

India has gone in a big way to equip its Navy and the other two services with BrahMos missiles and has also been able to successfully export the missile to the Philippines, and is likely to achieve success with more sales in the Asian region.

The BrahMos, with its supersonic speeds, is very difficult to intercept for the enemy forces and hit its targets without any issues during the conflict with Pakistan in May earlier this year. (ANI)

