New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) India on Saturday delivered 2.5 tons of medical assistance and winter clothing to Afghanistan as part of its humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.

It was the fifth consignment of humanitarian aid to that country by India in over two months.

"Continuing our special partnership with the Afghan people. India delivered the fifth shipment of 2.5 tons of medical assistance and winter clothing to Afghanistan today," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

India is also likely to start the supply of 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan by road transport through Pakistan from next week.

India has been pressing for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul, besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

India has been concerned over the recent developments in Afghanistan.

It hosted a regional dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10 that was attended by National Security Advisors of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The participating countries vowed to work towards ensuring that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for global terrorism and called for the formation of an "open and truly inclusive" government in Kabul with representation from all sections of Afghan society.

