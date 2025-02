New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Industry Quality Assurance (QA) Conclave, on the theme 'Collaborative Quality Assurance: Bridging the Gap Between Industry and Defence,' was held in New Delhi on February 07, according to the official statement.

Delivering the keynote address, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar highlighted India's strides in defence manufacturing under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative. He underscored the pivotal role of innovation, collaboration, quality assurance and mindset in making India a global leader in defence exports. The conclave aimed to foster deeper collaborations and innovative strategies between the defence sector & shipbuilding industries to promote indigenisation and excellence in defence manufacturing said the statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet Approves INR 8,800 Crore Outlay To Extend 'Skill India Programme' Till 2026.

According to the statement, Chief of Materiel, Indian Navy Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh described technical innovation, collaboration, and rigorous testing as key pillars for a robust and quality-driven defence ecosystem. Director General of Quality Assurance N. Manoharan highlighted the importance of a strong QA-industry partnership and the need for standardised, innovative, and risk-managed processes to enhance the quality of defence manufacturing.

Additional Director General (QA) Warship Production Rear Admiral Iqbal Singh Grewal highlighted the critical role of emerging technologies and streamlined QA processes in achieving excellence in defence manufacturing.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission Releases Constituency-Wise Voting Data for Polls.

Discussions at the conclave explored innovative quality assurance practices, including proactive quality control strategies and enhanced collaboration frameworks between defence organisations and the shipbuilding industry. Efficient type testing and certification methods aligned with global best practices to reduce project delays and failures were also presented.

Participants delved into strategies for balancing QA with project timelines and integrating delay mitigation strategies to ensure timely project completion without compromising quality. The conclave further emphasised the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and their impact on QA processes.

The statement said it is organised by the Directorate General of Quality Assurance; the event witnessed participation from senior government officials, industry leaders, naval representatives, and quality assurance professionals. The conclave provided a dynamic platform for knowledge sharing, collaborative brainstorming, and forging meaningful connections among stakeholders, including shipyard executives, QA professionals, policymakers and researchers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)