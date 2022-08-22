New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Central government on Monday signed the "Headquarter Agreement" in New Delhi and granted CDRI the status of an "Independent and International Legal Entity."

The agreement was signed by Amit Prothi, Director General, CDRI and Noor Rahman Sheikh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, and will enable the institution to pursue functions internationally with all rights, immunities, and privileges, as per the United Nations (Privileges & Immunities) Act, 1947.

Also Read | Elon Musk Finally Meets Pranay Pathole, Longtime Twitter Friend From India.

Addressing the event, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) PK Mishra said, "It is a landmark moment for CDRI, to be recognized as an independent international organization, with a charter endorsed by 31 countries and 8 international organisations in less than two years."

This will enable the organization to fulfil its commitments and engagements on the resilience of infrastructure as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Also Read | JNU Clash: 6 ABVP Activists Injured After Being Assaulted by Security Guards in Campus.

United States Agency for International Development (USAID)/India Mission Director Veena Reddy said climate change is an immediate threat that undermines development, exacerbates global inequality, and increases water and food scarcity.

"The US government is partnering with our co-chair India and other CDRI member countries and institutions to improve the resilience of infrastructure to climate and disaster risks globally. As CDRI acquires international organization status, we reaffirm our support for its vital work. Our partnership with CDRI is saving lives and protecting economies from climate-related shocks and extreme weather events," Reddy said.

Speaking at the event, Director General of CDRI Amit Prothi said, "This is a momentous milestone that will further enable CDRI to work more closely with Member Countries to address the unique and pressing challenges posed by climate change and foster disaster resilient infrastructure globally."

Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority, Government of India and CDRI Executive Committee Co-chair Kamal Kishore also commented on this and said CDRI works collaboratively with governments and diverse stakeholders to tackle the present and future challenges confronting humanity with a particular focus on climate change and disaster risks to infrastructure.

"The according of an international organization status will empower CDRI in its journey to promote resilience and contribute to global goals protecting the well-being of at-risk communities and services," Kishore said.

CDRI's 'International Organization' status will provide an impetus to its work on infrastructure resilience in vulnerable and at-risk regions.

CDRI aims to impart assistance to countries for the adoption of infrastructure risk governance strategies and risk-informed infrastructure investments to strengthen the resilience of communities and states.

As an 'International Organization,' CDRI will facilitate capacity development and enable mechanisms for supporting disaster-resilient infrastructure both in India and globally.

CDRI launched by Narendra Modi at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York on 23 September 2019, is a partnership of national governments, UN agencies and programmes, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms, the private sector, and knowledge institutions that aims to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks in support of sustainable development.

CDRI promotes rapid development of resilient infrastructure to respond to the Sustainable Development Goals' imperatives of expanding universal access to basic services, enabling prosperity and decent work. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)