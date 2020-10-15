New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an air bubble arrangement is now in place for flights between India and Ukraine under the Vande Bharat Mission, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

"To further widen the scope of international air connectivity, an air bubble arrangement is now in place for flights between India and Ukraine, taking the number of such arrangements to 17. Carriers of India and Ukraine will operate between the two countries," the union minister said.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

The mission is in its sixth phase which will continue till October 24. (ANI)

