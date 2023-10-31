New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the country -- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari -- has been united due to the unforgettable contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing an event here to commemorate India's first home minister Sardar Patel's 148th birth anniversary, Shah asked all citizens to take a pledge to put the nation in the top position in the world in all sectors by 2047 when it will celebrate the centenary of its Independence.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Five Killed After Driver Loses Control of Car, Rams Into Tree in Hardoi District.

"It was because of Sardar Patel that we have today's India. It was due to his unforgettable contribution that the whole country -- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari-- is united. Without Sardar Patel's contribution and farsightedness, we would not have been here today," he said.

On the occasion, Shah flagged off a 'Run for Unity' which began from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital.

Also Read | Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary 2023: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister Amit Shah Remember 'Iron Man of India' (Watch Videos).

He said that 7,700 people took part in the run. Those who participated in the run included sports personalities, sports enthusiasts and personnel of central police forces.

Shah also administered a unity pledge to the participants of the run.

The flagging-off ceremony also saw the presence of Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Meenakashi Lekhi, Nityanand Rai, Ajay Kumar Mishra, Nisith Pramanik, besides Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and others.

The central government has been observing October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014 to foster and reinforce its dedication to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

Patel was born on October 31, 1875, at Nadiad in Gujarat.

As India's first home minister and deputy prime minister, Patel is credited for the merger of over 550 princely states into the Union of India.

As part of the celebrations, various programmes are organised across the country, recalling Sardar Patel's contribution to the unify India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)