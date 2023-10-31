Kevadia, October 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on the birth anniversary of India's first home minister, which is celebrated as National Unity Day. The PM administered the oath of unity to the gathering at a function held at Kevadia in Narmada district. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary 2023: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister Amit Shah Remember ‘Iron Man of India’ (Watch Videos)

Modi witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) parade, comprising marching contingents from the Border Security Force and the state police force. He will later address the gathering and launch multiple development projects worth Rs 160 crore. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to India’s First Home Minister, Says ‘His Commitment to National Integration Continues To Guide Us’

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity

The Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Patel, was inaugurated here by PM Modi on October 31, 2018. It is the world's tallest statue with a height of 182 metres.

