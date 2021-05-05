New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): In yet another milestone, India vaccinated more than 16.24 crore doses till date, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of this, more than 2.30 lakh beneficiaries of 18-44 years were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

The liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination has come into force from May 1. Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on April 28.

"The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,24,30,828 as per the 8 pm provisional report today", informed an official statement.

A total of 2,30,305 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today and cumulatively 9,02,731 across 12 States/Union Territories (UT).

A total of 16,24,30,828 beneficiaries include 94,79,901 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 63,52,975 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

Adding to the list, 1,36,49,661 Frontline Workers (FLWs) were administered their first dose and 74,12,888 FLWs were administered their second dose.

Mounting up, 9,02,731 persons between 18-44 years of age group were given their first jab.

Furthermore, as many as 5,37,95,272 persons between 45-60 years were administered their first dose and 48,29,091 persons between 45-60 years were administered with their second dose.

At least 5,31,09,064 persons above 60 years were inoculated with their first dose and 1,28,99,245 persons above 60 years were inoculated with their second dose.

As of Day-110 of the vaccination drive (May 5), a total of 18,90,346 vaccine doses were given. A total of 8,66,423 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 10,23,923 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. (ANI)

