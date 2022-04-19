New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is leading a parliamentary delegation to Vietnam, on Tuesday said the two countries have been working closely with ASEAN towards a free, open, peaceful, prosperous, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

In his interaction with President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Birla hoped that the strong bilateral defense cooperation between the nations will contribute to international peace, regional security and prosperity.

In the meeting with President Phuc, Birla also mentioned that the bilateral relationship between the countries was transformed into a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" in 2016 and a joint vision for peace and prosperity was adopted by Phuc and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

Birla arrived in Hanoi on Tuesday on a three-day visit. On the first day of his visit, he held bilateral meetings with President Phuc, Prime Minister Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue.

Birla also talked about ASEAN region, saying "the two countries have been working closely with ASEAN towards a free, open, peaceful, prosperous, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region," the statement read.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also noted that India and Vietnam have cooperated with each other in taking up global issues as non-permanent members in the UN Security Council. He further remarked that peace and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region has increased through the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN's Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

Earlier, Birla was welcomed in a traditional ceremony at the Nation Assembly of Vietnam where he held a meeting with Vuong Dinh Hue.

